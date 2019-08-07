Brokerages Set Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Price Target at $66.25

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Securities lowered Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digimarc from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Digimarc alerts:

NASDAQ:DMRC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. 55,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40. Digimarc has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $544.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.02.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 149.00%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $88,101.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Walter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $100,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,110 shares in the company, valued at $709,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,398 shares of company stock worth $405,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digimarc by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.