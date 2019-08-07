Brokerages Set Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Target Price at $29.18

Shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARB shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Carbonite from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:CARB traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 662,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,183. The stock has a market cap of $548.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13. Carbonite has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carbonite will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $95,818.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $38,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,573. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carbonite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Carbonite by 2,085.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carbonite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Carbonite by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Carbonite by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

