Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price at $40.56

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,623. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.04. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.08 per share, with a total value of $100,229.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,735.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Edward Chaplin bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,273.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

