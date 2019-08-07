Brokerages Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target at $19.33

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $81,045.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre purchased 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $505,629 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 656.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,594. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

