Brokerages Set $44.00 Target Price for Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Woori Financial Group an industry rank of 74 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,621. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. Woori Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 17.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

