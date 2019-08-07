Brokerages Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report $217.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.75 million. WNS posted sales of $195.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $882.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.01 million to $892.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $968.93 million, with estimates ranging from $958.30 million to $983.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $63.18. 1,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,167. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 21.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 140,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in WNS by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

