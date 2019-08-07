Brokerages Expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. II-VI posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover II-VI.

Several brokerages have commented on IIVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price target on shares of II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $103,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,331.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shaker Sadasivam purchased 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $493,477.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,111.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in II-VI by 248.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 714,597 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in II-VI by 2,427.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 832,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,453,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75,549 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in II-VI by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 540,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in II-VI by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 326,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIVI traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 766,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.15. II-VI has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

