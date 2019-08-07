Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. Argo Group posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.43 million.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.12 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.06. 106,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.12. Argo Group has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $78.57.

In related news, insider Kevin James Rehnberg sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $457,897.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Nealon sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $88,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,226,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Argo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,386,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

