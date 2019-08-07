Brokerages Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.50). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $38.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.55 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGFS. ValuEngine upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Freiwald purchased 49,500 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,339 shares in the company, valued at $296,138.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,825. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,392. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $7.17.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

