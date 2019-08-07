Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $461,086.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $712,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Daly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $966,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,411,936.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,149 shares of company stock worth $23,659,712. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,824,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,867 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,427,000 after purchasing an additional 832,967 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,343,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,974,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,860,000 after purchasing an additional 561,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,757. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.63%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

