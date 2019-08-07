British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Stock Price Down 7.3%

British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC (LON:BSC)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67), 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.93.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile (LON:BSC)

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.