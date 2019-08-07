British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,014,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,769,000 after acquiring an additional 969,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,560,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,809,000 after buying an additional 799,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,602,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,556,000 after buying an additional 768,134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,849,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,170,000 after buying an additional 601,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,573,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after buying an additional 395,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. 34,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $54.27.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

