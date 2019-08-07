Brickblock (BBK) Reaches One Day Volume of $14,436.00

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Brickblock has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Brickblock token can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $14,436.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002897 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00135233 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004417 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000586 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00047441 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Brickblock is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io . Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Brickblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

