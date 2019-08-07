BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 625 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP) has been assigned a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s current price.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 653.53 ($8.54).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 506.80 ($6.62). The stock had a trading volume of 23,753,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 538.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.42. BP has a one year low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a one year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The company has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £320.16 ($418.35). Insiders have purchased a total of 174 shares of company stock valued at $94,192 in the last 90 days.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.