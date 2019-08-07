Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21, Morningstar.com reports. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BCC opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.85. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 15.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,812.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 400,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 45,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 63,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

