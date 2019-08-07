Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.3% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,015,856,000 after acquiring an additional 214,945 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 36,928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,951,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $629,401,000 after acquiring an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,125,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boeing from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

NYSE BA traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.08. 128,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.