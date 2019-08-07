Bloomin’ Brands Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Bloomin’ Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 113.33%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

