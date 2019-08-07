Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,085.2% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 113.33% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

