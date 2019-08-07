Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. Black Hills also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.67.

NYSE BKH traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. 10,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,923. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

In other news, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $503,870.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,552.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 182,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,970 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

