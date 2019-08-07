BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,646,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cvc European Equity V. Ltd sold 8,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $214,637,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,974,124 shares of company stock valued at $220,423,495. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,514. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a net margin of 1.14%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

