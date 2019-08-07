BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.44

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.44 and last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 31868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $800.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

