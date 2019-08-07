Bitrue Coin Price Reaches $0.0782 (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $882,282.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitrue Coin Profile

BTR is a token. Its launch date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,100,001 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

