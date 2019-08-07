Bitcoinus (BITS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,262.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,262.00 and approximately $6,819.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029204 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002915 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00135191 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004450 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00047010 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.