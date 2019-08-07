Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $340.85 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.11 billion and approximately $1.22 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $340.85 or 0.02851035 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, Coinfloor, Iquant and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,948.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.75 or 0.01001271 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00017419 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000017 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,934,963 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Iquant, Poloniex, Bitinka, B2BX, Coindeal, Graviex, Kraken, UEX, Mercatox, ABCC, Koineks, Mercado Bitcoin, Bitbank, BitMarket, Vebitcoin, Bleutrade, WazirX, Allcoin, BTCC, bitFlyer, Crex24, Bitbns, Liqui, Gate.io, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Korbit, MBAex, Cryptohub, Tidex, Braziliex, Gatecoin, QBTC, BtcTrade.im, CoinFalcon, Exrates, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bibox, Coinsquare, Koinim, Bittylicious, Coinfloor, BitForex, CoinEgg, Instant Bitex, Coinsuper, Ovis, Trade Satoshi, cfinex, SouthXchange, CEX.IO, COSS, Coinnest, YoBit, Bitso, Bit-Z, CoinEx, EXX, Bitsane, FCoin, IDCM, Bithumb, Coinroom, CPDAX, BTC Markets, OKEx, BiteBTC, Koinex, Bit2C, Coinhub, RightBTC, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Bitstamp, Coinrail, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, GOPAX, Bittrex, Coinone, Exmo, Coinbe, Buda, BigONE, Altcoin Trader, DSX, Negocie Coins, ACX, BTC Trade UA, Bisq, HBUS, Coinbase Pro, Liquid, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Indodax, Upbit, HitBTC, DragonEX, Binance, C2CX, OTCBTC, xBTCe, Trade By Trade, OKCoin International, CryptoBridge, Kuna, BitBay, Independent Reserve, Zaif, WEX, ChaoEX, ZB.COM, Huobi, BX Thailand, CoinBene, Zebpay and QuadrigaCX. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.