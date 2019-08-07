Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Up 34.5% This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 46.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.79 million and $67.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 34.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001292 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

