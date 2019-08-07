Bitcloud (BTDX) Achieves Market Cap of $93,760.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 36% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $93,760.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000170 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 30,439,976 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

