BitBall Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $73,888.00 and $6.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Instant Bitex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000354 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 392,524,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,415,871 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

