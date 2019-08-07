Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $401.94

Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.94 and traded as low as $360.00. Biome Technologies shares last traded at $368.00, with a volume of 3,227 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 400.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and a PE ratio of 73.00.

In other news, insider John Standen purchased 14,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £57,672 ($75,358.68).

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, Italy, France, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

