BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.61, Morningstar.com reports.

NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. 3,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,214. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $28.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.48. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

Get BIOLINERX LTD/S alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

BLRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.