BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Trading Up 9.1%

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 81 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BILOXI MARSH LA/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The energy company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLMC)

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids.

