Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.34

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €24.34 ($28.30) and last traded at €24.84 ($28.88), with a volume of 124383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €24.96 ($29.02).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.64 ($44.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $992.27 million and a PE ratio of 116.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.06.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

