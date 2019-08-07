Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,022.71 ($13.36).

A number of analysts have commented on BYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 972 ($12.70) to GBX 1,037 ($13.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,042 ($13.62) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider John Trotman sold 30,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,011 ($13.21), for a total transaction of £307,505.76 ($401,810.74). Also, insider Richard Cotton sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38), for a total value of £38,533.12 ($50,350.35).

BYG stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 966.50 ($12.63). 32,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 834 ($10.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,077 ($14.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,008.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

