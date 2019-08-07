BidaskClub Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.03 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13. Semtech has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Semtech had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP James Jungsup Kim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,314,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,023.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $195,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,475. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 3,725.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Semtech by 4.6% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

