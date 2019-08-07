BidaskClub Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.03 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13. Semtech has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85.
In other Semtech news, EVP James Jungsup Kim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,314,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,023.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $195,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,475. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 3,725.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Semtech by 4.6% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
