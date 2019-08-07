BidaskClub Downgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TPIC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $870.00 million, a PE ratio of 313.25 and a beta of 1.53. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO Steven C. Lockard acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,287.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Bransfield acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,680.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $342,282. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 4,759.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

