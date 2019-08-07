Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Strong Earnings

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $24.76, approximately 1,423,238 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 531,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Benefitfocus from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

In other news, CFO Lou Anne Gilmore sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $27,400.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,836.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raymond Alexander August acquired 3,200 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,925 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,463.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 211.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $816.84 million, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.01.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

