Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

BNFT stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,084. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $816.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Raymond Alexander August purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 511,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,463.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lou Anne Gilmore sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $27,400.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,836.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth approximately $9,542,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 211.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

