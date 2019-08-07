Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Earnings Results

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Benefitfocus updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.43–0.37 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.95–0.8 EPS.

Shares of BNFT stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.84. 26,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,502. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $816.84 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01.

In related news, CFO Lou Anne Gilmore sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $27,400.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,133 shares in the company, valued at $917,836.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raymond Alexander August bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,463.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Benefitfocus to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

