Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading Up 20%

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) was up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 685,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 532% from the average daily volume of 108,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 569,152 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$39,840.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,269,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,833.50. Insiders have sold 1,578,152 shares of company stock valued at $118,982 in the last three months.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

