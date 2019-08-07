Barclays Begins Coverage on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.39.

STX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,619. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,150 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

