Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. 1,434,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.