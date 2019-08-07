Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.87

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 393221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 12,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

