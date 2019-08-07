Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Banc of California reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,249,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,248,000 after purchasing an additional 454,576 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth about $18,793,000. Seidman Lawrence B lifted its position in Banc of California by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 471,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 256,184 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Banc of California by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 750,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 726.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 151,175 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BANC opened at $13.96 on Friday. Banc of California has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $752.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.17.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.