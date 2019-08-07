B. Riley Weighs in on Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 758.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $193,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.