Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Azarga Uranium Corp (TSE:AZZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 105160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Haywood Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Azarga Uranium in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 million and a P/E ratio of -14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Azarga Uranium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. It holds a 100% interest in the Dewey Burdock Project covering an area of approximately 12,500 surface acres and 17,320 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; the Centennial Project that covers an area of approximately 1,360 acres of surface rights and 6,230 acres of mineral rights located in the western part of Weld County in northeastern Colorado; and the Aladdin Deposit covering an area of 5,160 acres of surface rights and 4,610 acres of mineral rights located in Wyoming.

