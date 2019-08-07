Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.05-0.05 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.05)-$0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 211,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,582. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $519.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.32. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,285,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 208,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $10,517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

