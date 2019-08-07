Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Avnet worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,178.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 20,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $932,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.11. 73,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,342. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $47.00 price objective on Avnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

