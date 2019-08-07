Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $704.484-717.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.54 million.Avanos Medical also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 647,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $139,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

