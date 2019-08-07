Auroracoin Price Up 68.9% Over Last Week (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $714,326.00 and $225.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 68.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and ISX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002910 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00135197 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004403 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000585 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00047638 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 17,582,030 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and ISX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

