Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.36% and a negative net margin of 8,435.08%.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. 1,458,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,426. The company has a market capitalization of $508.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,172,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after buying an additional 364,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,439,000 after buying an additional 368,781 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 41,043 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

