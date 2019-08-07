Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.36% and a negative net margin of 8,435.08%.
Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. 1,458,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,426. The company has a market capitalization of $508.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
