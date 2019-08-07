Augur Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Augur has a market cap of $122.54 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be bought for about $11.14 or 0.00093222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, ABCC and ChaoEX. In the last week, Augur has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00243646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.01233646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00094158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, DragonEX, Mercatox, Zebpay, Kraken, Binance, BitBay, IDEX, Gatecoin, Livecoin, Bitsane, Upbit, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, AirSwap, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Koinex, CoinTiger, Bitbns, HitBTC, Crex24, Gate.io, Bithumb, BX Thailand, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Poloniex, ABCC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

